Political analyst looks at Capitol lockdown’s impact on Josh Hawley’s career

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is facing criticism from people around the country and here in the state for his role in the lead-up to Trump supporters storming the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

About 30,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org demanding Hawley resign.

Political analyst Brian Calfano said Hawley did have a right to object to the certification, but the timing just wasn’t right, and it hurt his reputation.

“Hawley did have some kind of fairly feasible argument to make,” said Calfano. “It just happened at a time and in a set of circumstances that were just not good for his overall reputation, at this point. I think the events of yesterday have been a bit of a reset in American politics. Absent President Trump doing what he did yesterday and everyone storming the Capitol, this I think would’ve actually been OK for Senator Hawley.”

Calfano says Hawley’s move to back President Trump likely won’t harm his bid for another run in the Senate, but the objection might’ve been a calculated move for a higher office in the future.

“Now, where do you go from here? Well, it depends on what your goals are,” said Calfano. “I think what’s in question is whether or not he would have enough attractiveness as a national candidate to be able to make a run for the presidency? I think in the overall, he has time on his side. Time heals a lot of things. Perceptions change. The attention span in American politics is very short.”

Claire Grim, a Missouri voter, believes Hawley is only worried about himself.

“I’d say all the criticism against Josh Hawley is completely warranted because he has really betrayed his people that he’s supposed to be representing here in Missouri,” said Grim.

Missouri voter Mark Lewellen disagreed with Grim and supports Hawley.

“A lot of conservatives, we kind of feel like we were steamrolled over,” said Lewellen. “A big part of that comes from just feeling like you don’t have any sort of a voice or say in any of it anymore.”

Hawley gave a statement about the criticism: