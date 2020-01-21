Political analyst comments on President Trump’s impeachment trial

U.S. — The impeachment trial against President Trump will begin in less than 24 hours and Dr. Brian Calfano, political analyst, says not to expect what you would normally see in court.

“This not going to be like a court of law,” Calfano said. “So, there won’t be too much the Chief Justice has, in terms of formal interaction.”

House managers and the president’s legal team will both be given two days for opening arguments.

“By these radical left lunatics, I get impeached,” President Trump said. “But that’s ok, the farmers are sticking with Trump.”

If the trial’s ground rules get a majority vote, opening arguments begin. Then comes a vote whether to consider witnesses, something Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell (R-KY) is opposed to.

“I think we’re looking at a situation where four of the Republican senators are going to come out and say, at this point, ‘Yeah it’s not a bad idea to hear from some of these witnesses.'” Calfano said. “Those four being, of course, Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and now, Lamar Alexander (R-TN)…have all said that they’d be interested in hearing from witnesses.”

Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, hope to convince McConnell to allow for witness testimony.

“We are going to demand votes,” said Schumer (D-NY). “Yes or no, up or down on the four witnesses we’ve requested and on the three sets of documents we requested.”

Though the impeachment process took a bit of time, Calfano says he doesn’t expect this trial to last very long.

“Bare brass, bare knuckle time here, I think it comes down to a couple of weeks,” Calfano said. “Go through the process, treat it reverently and then have that vote which, I think everyone expects will be nowhere near close in terms of getting President Trump out of office so he’ll be acquitted.”

Senators will be voting on ground rules for the trial tomorrow.