Plan to plant a trillion trees discussed by House Republicans

WASHINGTON D.C. — House Republicans introduced a plan to tackle climate change called the Trillion Trees Act.

Unveiled by Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman, It’s a global initiative to plant a trillion trees by 2050.

The legislation would also create a tax credit encouraging businesses to use sustainable materials, like wood.

Westerman pointed to the natural state where the University of Arkansas recently constructed the two largest wooden buildings in the country and where Walmart plans to build its new corporate headquarters out of wood.

“We can share with the rest of the world what sustainable forestry is all about and how we can use it to benefit the environment,” said Westerman.

The House Republican plan also includes further conservation efforts and clean energy funding.