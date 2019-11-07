Pence files Trump’s paperwork for the New Hampshire primary

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as part of an America First Policies series at Patriot Industries in Louisa, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.(Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has added President Donald Trump’s name to New Hampshire’s Republican primary ballot.

Pence signed the paperwork and paid the $1,000 filing fee at the secretary of state’s office on Thursday while supporters chanted “four more years” in the hallway. Pence was accompanied by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO’-noo).

Pence says in many ways the transformation of the nation Trump has achieved started in New Hampshire.

Trump won the 2016 Republican primary but lost the state in the general election to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

While some states are canceling their Republican primaries, Trump is expected to face at least three challengers in New Hampshire: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.