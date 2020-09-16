Peace agreement between Israel, UAE, Bahrain signed at the White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — A peace agreement normalizing relations between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain was signed at the White House today

The ceremony included President Trump, the Israeli Prime Minister and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The agreement was negotiated by President Trump in what he describes as a step in the right direction in establishing peace in the middle east.

The Israeli Prime Minister also praised the agreement and says he hopes to continue to push towards improving relations between Israel and the two arab nations.

The agreement was slammed by a number of Palestinian groups.