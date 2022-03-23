ST. LOUIS–It’s not an endorsement, but former President Donald Trump weighed in with support Wednesday for one of the candidates in the crowded GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat from Missouri.

Have the great people of Missouri been considering the big, loud, and proud personality of Congressman Billy Long for the Senate?,” Trump said in a statement through the PAC Save America. “Do they appreciate what they have in him, a warrior and the first major political leader to say, ‘You better get on the Trump Train, it’s leaving the station?’ That was before I even announced I was running for President. This is not an Endorsement, but I’m just askin’?”

Long, like other candidates in the race, have gone to great lengths to appeal to the former President and his base. One of Long’s advisers is former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. Long has been urged by Republicans, including Trump late last year, to exit the race and run for re-election in his Southwest Missouri district.

Political observers have been wondering if Trump will endorse a candidate, possibly multiple candidates, or no candidate at all in the August primary.

Trump’s statement comes in the same week that Eric Greitens, the former Governor now considered a leader for the nomination, is being accused by his ex-wife of abusing her and their children. Greitens has denied the allegation.

The statement also comes on the same day Greitens is celebrating a plea deal involving an investigator in the 2018 criminal case against Greitens. Greitens was accused of binding the hands of his hairdresser, blindfolding her and taking off her clothes before taking a photo and threatening its disclosure if she went public with their affair.

Greitens resigned as Governor under legal and ethical pressure.

On Wednesday, William Tisaby entered a guilty plea of misdemeanor evidence tampering tied to that criminal investigation. He received probation but had the sentence suspended.