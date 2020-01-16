Nicole Galloway responds to the State of the State Address

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson spent time in our capitol Bureau in Jefferson City today where he answered questions about crime, the economy and healthcare.

Following the governor’s State of the State Address, we heard Democrats criticize him for not supporting Medicaid expansion.

Nicole Galloway, a likely opponent for the governor in November, released a video following the State of the State Address where she said expanding Medicaid should be a top priority.

“You shouldn’t have to decide between putting food on the table for your family and getting the health care you need for you and your kids,” Galloway said.

While many Democrats believe expanding Medicaid would lead to long term cost savings, Gov. Parson disagrees.

“The reason we’re in the good shape we are we’re being accountable and fiscally responsible,” Gov. Parson said. “I don’t think expanding government programs is always the answer.”

The governor believes programs involving mental health, witness protection and partnering with local and federal authorities to go after violent criminals will be more effective.

“That’s who we need to be targeting we know that there can be successes in that in the state, the local and the federal levels work together,” Gov. Parson said.

On the economy, the governor continues to point to low unemployment figures and higher enrollments in job training programs as evidence his administration’s policies are working.

“For people to be patient in this state, for people to stay behind this president the agriculture and business arena I think the real benefit will be in the end result,” Gov. Parson said.

When the governor addressed flooding he said he will be meeting with the other neighboring governor in Washington D.C. soon to discuss management of the Missouri River.