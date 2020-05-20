Motorcycle helmet law sent to Missouri governor for partial repeal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some motorcyclists are hoping Governor Mike Parson signs legislation resulting in a partial repeal of the state’s motorcycle helmet law.

After decades of debate on the issue, Missouri lawmakers passed new legislation that would allow fully licensed motorcycle drivers 26 years of age and older to go without a helmet if they have health insurance.

Passengers would still need to wear a helmet. One lawmaker says too many bikers are spending money in other states to avoid the current requirement.

“We’ve lost out a lot of time, even the big bike rallies in the state when they’re near the border like up in St. Louis or even in Arkansas, Branson area a lot of times riders go south or they go across the river into other states where they don’t have helmet laws so all that money is being spent over in other states,” said Representative Shane Roden (R-Cedar Hill)

Some safety groups say helmets help save lives and would keep insurance costs from rising. The change would take effect at the end of August if Governor Parson signs the bill.