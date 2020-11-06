Missouri sets state record in COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson held his first coronavirus press briefing since being elected to a fill term Tuesday night.

“I represent all Missourians and will continue to do that as Governor of the State of Missouri,” Parson said.

Before getting into coronavirus he reiterated the official announcement of an Amazon fulfillment center coming to Republic, Missouri in 2021. It will come with 500 new full-time jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits.

Missouri set a new single-day record new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday.

“Today we are reporting 3,500 cases, those are real,” Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Dr. Randall Williams said. “We had the second largest ingestion of tests in data last night of 22,000. We think the positivity rate reflects that we truly have community spread throughout Missouri.”

Parson said there’s enough hospital beds available in the state, but it’s the hospital employees he’s concerned about.

“The state has plenty of hospital beds, but the situation that can become an issue and that we are watching closely is hospital staffing,” Parson said.

“Our hospitalizations are stable but high, they are increasing, but we are stable,” Williams said.

Williams said it’s about getting the tools to rural hospitals.

“One of the issues we are running into is the disease is more of in outstate Missouri and obviously our rural hospitals don’t have the capacity,” Williams said.

Parson said the state has received 565,000 rapid Abbott tests from the federal government and has distributed more than 300,000 of those tests, including 214,000 to K-12 schools.

“So far, 293 public and private K-12 schools and districts have received shipments of these tests,” Parson said. “COVID-19 is still here and it is serious.”

Thursday is also the first day of the supplemental budget special session. Parson said he has $1.2 billion in CARES Act funding that he is “trying to get out the door.”

The governor still hasn’t said for sure if COVID liability will be discussed during the session.

“It’s when the legislature, we get together and find out if there’s a plan to move forward, but until we talk to them and have an agreement of how we are going to move forward, I can’t get into a deal and it takes two months to get something done and we are up against session,” Parson said.

Williams says he anticipates Pfizer will ask for emergency use for authorization by the end of November. He also said the FDA makes the decision on this. Pfizer said the day their EUA is approved they will ship it out.

The vaccine will require storage at 90 degrees below zero. Williams said because of the storage requirement, only certain sites will give out the vaccine, not all hospitals.