Missouri senators call on the Department of Justice for help in identifying police problems

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Senators from both Missouri and Arkansas are calling on the U.S. attorney general, William Barr, to aid local police departments in identifying problems.

These senators are not calling to defund the police, but hoping the Department of Justice will be able to go in and quickly help by using consent decrees and pattern-or-practice reviews.

Those reviews determine and work to change practices of excessive force or biased policing.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is among the list of Republican co-sponsors of the resolution.

“I think the pattern-practice review, provided that assistance, is not the federal government taking over a police department. It’s not the federal government using the courts, necessarily,” said Senator Blunt. “It’s the federal government using their expertise to come in and help you figure out how your department would be better. If you’ve got a systemic problem in your department that has been going on for a long time, that department is unlikely to be able to solve its own problems by itself.”

Blunt is joined by Missouri’s other senator, Josh Hawley, and Arkansas’s Junior Republican Senator Tom Cotton in sponsorship of the resolution.

