Missouri resolution could help people with preexisting health conditions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court could be a part of protecting those with preexisting health conditions if it does away with the Affordable Care Act.

With the act gone, the Missouri House could vote on a resolution to allow voters to decide if all health insurers should provide coverage for preexisting health conditions.

“We’ve kind of opened up Pandora’s Box,” said Josh Peck, owner of the Hometown Benefits Group. “We’ve been doing it for seven to eight years now, and the insurance companies have given no indication at all that we’re going to go back to the way it used to be.”

Peck said insurers’ concern is all about the money.

“I think there will always be preexisting conditions covered,” said Peck. “The question is, at what cost? But if the insurance companies were forced to offer plans with preexisting conditions but got no tax credits, that’s when it would get really expensive, especially for the consumer. As long as they’re getting their tax credits from the federal government, everything is pretty much status quo.”

However, Joint Resolution 50, according to Peck, could be impractical use of resources during this session.

“It’s kind of seems like political theater because we’re basically saying we want to keep something that’s already intact right now,” said Peck. “It seems like we’re jumping the gun before we even know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Although healthcare provider CoxHealth hasn’t taken an official position on House Joint Resolution 50, it does have a statement:

“We always think that health coverage is a good thing, and it enhances the quality of life. We look forward to seeing the final decision our legislators make on this resolution.”

As of March 29, the resolution is still in committee.