Missouri most likely to not require vaccine passports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Vaccine passports, documentation proving you have been vaccinated for COVID-19, are becoming the main pandemic-related debate.

Supporters say the passports will help keep people safe while opposers say it would compromise privacy and freedom.

While some states are considering using a vaccine passport, others have already banned them.

On April 6, Texas Governor Greg Abbot issued an executive order to keep all government-funded entities from requiring proof of vaccination.

Missouri is on the same path as Texas. The state Senate passed a bill on April 7 with an amendment prohibiting vaccine passports on transportation systems.

Governor Mike Parson said on FOX News’ FOX and Friends the Senate would never require a vaccine passport.

“I think it’s way premature,” said Parson. “We’re never going to do that in the state of Missouri. We’re never going to have a mandate, a passport, a vaccine passport. People want to carry a card, carry a card, that’s fine. That’s called freedom. That’s called individual rights but it’s not the government’s place to do that. If somebody in a private business says hey, I want to see a card when you come in here to have a meal, if you want to go to a ball game, so be it. But governments should not mandate that. Nor should they keep that kind of information on everyone.”

The bill needs to pass in the House before it heads to the Governor’s desk.