Missouri legislative session scheduled to start in Jefferson City

Lawmakers are headed back to Jefferson City to begin the 2021 legislative session with protecting businesses from COVID-19 litigation at the top of the priorities list.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry laid out its priorities for the upcoming 2021 legislative session.

“COVID liability protection that employers have the certainty and the ability to reopen without fear of frivolous lawsuits related to the COVID virus,” said Dan Meehan, with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “That’s very important to us. We’ve been looking to do that since the summer.”

The chamber originally wanted a special session to address the issue and even drafted a letter to Governor Mike Parson.

“We have roughly 800 employers signed onto that letter,” said Meehan. “We’ve seen over a 1,000 complaints filed across the country and it’s by opportunistic trial lawyers that are trying to make money off this virus.”

Though doctor and personal injury lawyer Brad Bradshaw hasn’t taken on a COVID-19 negligence case himself, he doesn’t believe businesses should be protected from litigation if they are indeed negligent.

“Nobody should be sued unless there’s negligence,” said Bradshaw. “If a business has failed to take reasonable precautions that are so obvious that everybody should be taking, obviously, they should be held responsible if they’re negligent but that’s a case by case, fact by fact case analysis. You have to look at each case individually.”

The Missouri Chamber is also wanting lawmakers to increase funding for transportation as well as more legislation to help equip the workforce for opportunities that already exist.

There is already a bill pre-filed in the Missouri State Senate that focuses on COVID-19 liability. You can read the summary here.