JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For the second time, lawmakers voted to not include funding for Medicaid expansion on Wednesday night, April 28.

For the second time tonight, the amendment has failed 13 yes, 20 no. The Missouri Senate and House have officially failed to fund #Medicaidexpansion despite @GovParsonMO's request. #moleg #mogov https://t.co/VnRTd4Ednh — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) April 29, 2021

House Democrats and even Governor Mike Parson were depending on the Senate to take up the expansion.

If it had been approved, it was expected to cost $1.9 billion to fund with less than 130 million coming from the state.