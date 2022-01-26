Missouri legislation filed to help schools pay for lawsuits with the attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The House minority leader in Missouri created a bill that would, if passed, provide full reimbursement to local public school districts for legal expenses incurred defending against lawsuits filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Crystal Quade, House minority leader from Springfield, says the lawsuits are negatively impacting schools and claims the attorney general is only suing schools for personal gain.
“Local public school budgets are already stretched thin because of the pandemic,” Quade said. “They shouldn’t have to foot the bill for Eric Schmitt’s shameful campaign stunts.”
Schmitt has sued 45 public school districts across Missouri over the mask mandates for students, faculty, and staff. These lawsuits come as several Missouri schools are being forced to shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks.
State Sen. Doug Beck says he pre-filed similar legislation in December 2021. He claims the attorney general is abusing his power.