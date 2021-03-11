Missouri legislation discuss restricting local government during health emergencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lawmakers in Missouri are closer to restricting local governments from their power during health emergencies like COVID-19.

House members approved legislation which would require closures over 15 days for businesses, churches and schools to be approved by the local government body. This means anything over 45 days would need to be approved by the general assembly.

All Republicans voted yes saying some health officials were power hungry during the pandemic.

“Liberties have been abused by many cases, by authoritative executives that believe power means everything,” said Representative Jim Murphy (R-St. Louis). “It’s time to take power back to the people, we elect people to do that and that’s the local legislative bodies and I ask you to give the people their voice back.”

Those on the other side of the aisle said this isn’t the best way to go about it.

“It was clear that businesses did need a place to appeal and my issue continues to be that, that appeals needs to be through some sort of new commission made up of medical professionals and public health experts,” said Representative Steve Butz (D-St. Louis).

Governor Mike Parson previously said some local officials abused their power and he would be open to a conversation on how to fix it.