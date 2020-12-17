Missouri lawmakers respond to St. Louis rep. accused of sexual relationship with an intern

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- As the news broke that St. Louis State Representative Wiley Price was accused of sexual relationship with an intern, many lawmakers across the state issued statements about the matter.

State Representative Jered Taylor of Nixa issued this statement,

“The disgusting behavior of Rep. Price that was uncovered by our bipartisan House Ethics Committee cannot be tolerated. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade must immediately denounce the behavior of Rep. Price and investigate whether any other members of her caucus had knowledge of the affair or cover-up. She should not allow Rep. Price to continue to caucus with the Democrats in the Missouri House. It’s clear the training and policies that were put in place to prevent this type of abhorrent behavior were lost on Rep. Price. With his completely inappropriate behavior, Rep. Price failed his staff, the Missouri House of Representatives, the Missouri Democratic Party, and the constituents he was elected to serve. I call upon Minority Leader Quade to take responsibility for the actions of her caucus members and institute changes to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Rhetoric is meaningless without action. It’s time for Minority Leader Quade to act.” Rep. Jered Taylor

Speaker of the Missouri House Elijah Haahr shared on social media that it is the duty of the legislature to police its own members.

It is the duty of the #MoLeg to police our members and we will continue to do so. I thank the House Ethics Committee for their earnest work on such a difficult task. pic.twitter.com/kwJjX7I2Lf — Elijah Haahr (@elijahhaahr) December 16, 2020

Springfield Representative Crystal Quade issued this: