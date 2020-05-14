Missouri governor requests federal aid from FEMA for severe weather damage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The process to receive federal assistance for severe storm damage in Missouri has begun.

Governor Mike Parson says he is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to review the damage that resulted from severe weather on May 3 and 4.

“Last week, two rounds of severe storms blasted southern Missouri with widespread damaging winds over 80 miles per hour, baseball-size hail, and two tornadoes,” Governor Parson said. “The result was extensive damage to homes and businesses, widespread damage to electric power delivery systems, and additional emergency response costs to communities that are already strapped by mounting expenditures because of COVID-19. Initial damage reports show a clear need for a formal review by FEMA as part of the federal disaster declaration process.”

In order for FEMA to review the damage while following social distancing guidelines, the Agency will look at reports and view the damage virtually.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms on May 3 and 4 resulted in one EF-1 tornado in New Madrid County and an EF-0 in Southwest Carter County.

One death occurred when a tree fell onto a home near Butler, 25 cars were derailed due to strong winds in Dunklin County, the heaviest building damage was reported in Laclede County and power outages occurred to more than 37,000 customers occurred during the severe weather.

Governor Parson requested FEMA to view damage reports in these counties: