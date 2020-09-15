Missouri governor candidate visits Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One candidate running for Missouri Governor attended a roundtable at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Monday, Sept. 14.

Nicole Galloway talked about lowering health care costs and expanding access to health care in southwest Missouri.

Medicaid expansion, according to Galloway, will be a critical part of recovering from the pandemic.

“It’ll inject billions of dollars of investment into our healthcare system, expanding the number of Missourians that are insured, saving rural health care and creating economic opportunity in parts of our state that desperately needs it,” said Galloway.

Governor Mike Parson will begin traveling around Missouri Tuesday, Sept. 15, to thank state workers.

Galloway was endorsed by Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.