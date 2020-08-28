Missouri Congress discussing next stimulus plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Congress is in a week-long impasse over the next stimulus plan.

Republicans say a smaller emergency package may be the next best thing while Democrats say they aren’t ready to give up on their $2 trillion compromise.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt says Congress needs a more targeted approach in the next stimulus package.

“How do we get people back to school, how do we get people back to work how do we get people back to child care, lets’ find a number close to the numbers we already agree on,” said Blunt.

Blunt is drafting a slimmed down stimulus bill with roughly $500 billion in emergency aid. The money would go to schools, COVID testing, the postal service and vaccine research.

The senator has yet to introduce his alternative formally. According to his office, the plan will not include direct stimulus checks or extend unemployment benefits.