Missouri Capitol discusses increase in security, state representative responds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Capitol increased its security measures along with other government buildings after the breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Democratic Representative Crystal Quade from Springfield said the Highway Patrol and the FBI were at the Missouri Capitol building on Swearing In Day.

“At the end of the day, we have a job to do, and I’m not going to let that concern get in the way of us being here and doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” said Quade.

Since the attack, Quade said the people who run security in the building make her feel very safe but there is an increase in concern.

“This is the people’s house, this is the people’s building, folks are free to come in and out as they so please, as they should. But with this job there is an increased level of course of concern, and it is heightened more so now than ever,” said Quade.

