JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s attorney general is joining 20 other states in a multistate action lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) continued use of mask mandates on public transportation.

According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Biden Administration is continuing to use a failed interpretation of a quarantine statute to support the CDC’s rule.

“The science is very clear – masks simply do not work to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Schmitt. “It’s time we move beyond this COVID theater and allow people to make their own decisions related to their health and well-being. Time and again, the Biden Administration has overstepped its authority and attempted to exert the will of the federal government on the people of Missouri and people across the country. I’ve pushed back at every turn, and will continue to push back on this unprecedented government overreach.”

The complaint argues the CDC’s mask mandate exceeds the agency’s authority in several ways. First, the statute does not authorize economy-wide measures. Second, the statute only approves rules directly related to preventing the interstate spread of the disease and doesn’t permit masks for those showing any sign of infection. The complaint also says the CDC rule requires notice before going into effect, but the notice was allegedly never given.

Schmitt is joining attorneys from the following states in signing the complaint:

Florida

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky Louisiana

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

The full complaint can be read on the attorney general’s website.