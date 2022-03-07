JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced on Monday (3/7/22) it filed a lawsuit against a company called ProCare Pools LLC for unlawful business practices.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the lawsuit against Zechariah and Richard Hockersmith alleges the two men took advance payments between 2018 and 2019 from at least four people wanting either pool installations or maintenance. The four people, who are all Missouri residents, said those services they paid for were never provided.

“Home renovations are sometimes stressful and confusing. Unfortunately, scammers often seek to take advantage of that stress and confusion,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “My Office’s Consumer Protection Section works diligently to root out fraud and take action to obtain restitution for affected consumers.”

According to the lawsuit, homeowners lost a total of over $86,000 to the defendants who currently have not refunded any money.

Any Missourians who feel they were victims of a scam related to ProCare Pools LLC or another construction company are encouraged to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.