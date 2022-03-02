JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a bipartisan coalition investigating TikTok for mental health harm and violation of consumer protection laws.

“Today, my Office joined a nationwide investigation into the social media platform TikTok. In the course of our investigation, we will look into the operating practices employed by TikTok, particularly how the platform boosts young user engagement,” Schmitt said.

The investigation will look into the popular social media apps techniques of boosting user engagement among younger audiences like increased time spent on the app and engagement frequency.

“Protecting our most vulnerable and impressionable population – our children – is of paramount concern for me as Attorney General,” Schmitt said. “My Office has been a leader in ensuring that social media platforms are acting appropriately, and we will continue our efforts to that end.”

Schmitt joins attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont, who lead the investigation.

A similar coalition pushed for Meta Platforms to halt plans of a under-13 version of Instagram.