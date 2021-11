ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals will release select ticket sales featuring special bundles for the upcoming 2022 season on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

The "Red Friday" event will allow fans to purchase all-inclusive tickets ranging from five, six and ten-game tickets packages featuring Opening Day, Yankees and Cubs series. Select packages will also include tickets to celebrate the season-long salute to franchise icons Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, a pair that will be competing in one final season together.