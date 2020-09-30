Local debaters say presidential debate lacked respect on both sides

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Individuals on local debate teams say there is no way they would be allowed to act the way the presidential nominees performed during the presidential debate.

“I saw a lot of personal attacks from both sides,” said Isaiah Holgerson, junior on the Nixa High School Debate Team. “That was kind of hard to watch as a debater.”

Holgerson says he does partner debate events at Nixa High School.

“You have to be very careful how you treat your opponents and how you make the judges think that you view them,” said Holgerson.

According to Holgerson, there wasn’t any care for the opponent during the presidential debate.

“It lacked the emphasis on trying to respect the other person,” said Holgerson. “Trying to convince in a kind and a respectful way. It lacked a lot of the key elements that we search for and we fight to include in our debate rounds.”

On the Missouri State University (MSU) Debate team, Andrew Hart says respect is essential during a debate.

“Being able to present a format of debate that is much better on decorum, much better on respect. It educates people a lot better about the issues and they don’t get so bogged down in the personalities of the people doing the arguing,” said Hart.

Another member on the MSU team, Brenden Lucas, says he learned something from the event.

“Oftentimes, regardless of the outcome of the debate, you’ve got to take it not very serious and not very personally,” said Lucas.

Holgerson says he and his classmates agree that when someone’s time is up, their microphone should be turned off, or the podium should change colors.