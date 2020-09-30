Live updates: The first Trump-Biden presidential debate

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (CBS) — President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have taken the stage in Cleveland for the first presidential debate, moderated by “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.

The two candidates quickly engaged in heated exchanges about the Supreme Court, health care and the coronavirus pandemic.

The debate will run for 90 minutes, broken up into six 15-minute segments, and can be streamed live for free on CBSN. Wallace has chosen the following topics:

The records of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden

The Supreme Court

COVID-19

The economy

Race and violence in our cities

The integrity of the election

The Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve are hosting the debate.

Trump claims he has paid “millions of dollars” in income tax

(8:52 p.m.) Wallace asked Mr. Trump about a report in the New York Times which found that the president only paid $750 in income tax in 2017, the year he entered the White House.

“I paid millions of dollars in taxes. Millions of dollars in income tax,” Mr. Trump said. He repeated that his tax returns were currently under audit, and said, “As soon as it’s finished, you’ll see it.” Mr. Trump has been saying that his tax returns are under audit by the IRS since the 2016 election, although being under audit doesn’t prohibit the release of tax returns.

Mr. Trump claimed that he had also taken advantage of tax policies established by the Trump administration. Biden criticized the tax overhaul passed in 2017, and said that Mr. Trump had not handled the economy well during his first term.

“You are the worst president America has ever had, come on,” Biden said.

Trump says Biden will “shut down the whole country,” and Biden says economy can’t be fixed “until you fix the COVID crisis”

(8:50 p.m.) Asked about progress in economic recovery, Mr. Trump said Biden will “shut down the whole country.”

“We don’t need somebody to come in and say let’s shut it down,” the president said of his opponent.

Responding, Biden said “millionaires” and “billionaires” like Mr. Trump have done very well during the pandemic.

“This guy paid a total of $750 in taxes,” Biden said, bringing up the explosive New York Times report about the president’s finances.

The former vice president said the president is handling the reopening of the economy irresponsibly.

“You can’t fix the economy until you fix the COVID crisis,” Biden said.

Mr. Trump, even though he didn’t have time left, chimed in to say it’s so “sad” what’s happening to New York City, with businesses closed.

“People want their places open,” he said.

Trump says he disagrees with head of his own vaccine task force

(8:40 p.m.) Mr. Trump disagreed with the head of his Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s effort to fast track a COVID-19 vaccine. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, has said a potential vaccine won’t be widely available until summer 2021.

“I disagree with him,” Mr. Trump said.

The president pivoted to insist Biden and Harris are sowing doubt about the vaccine.

When Biden pointed to Mr. Trump suggesting people could inject bleach to fight the virus, a suggestion the president suggested in all earnestness that his scientists research, Mr. Trump balked.

“That was said sarcastically, you know that,” Mr. Trump said.

Asked about any skepticism over the vaccine, Biden said the president “puts pressure and disagrees with his own scientists.”

Trump defends his response to the coronavirus

(8:32 p.m.) Biden criticized Mr. Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 200,000 Americans.

“The president has no plan. He hasn’t laid out anything. He knew all the way back in February how serious this crisis was,” Biden said, seemingly referring to when Mr. Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in February that the virus was “deadly stuff” while downplaying the risks in public.

Biden said that if he were president, he would ensure that hospitals had the equipment necessary to treat patients and protect health care workers, and that schools were properly funded.

Mr. Trump touted his decision to restrict travel from China at the end of January, claiming that it saved millions of lives.

“It’s China’s fault, it should have never happened,” Mr. Trump said, adding that he had received praise from governors as doing a “phenomenal job.”

“Many of your Democrat governors said President Trump did a phenomenal job,” Mr. Trump claimed. He also claimed that “we’re weeks away from a vaccine,” and said that “far fewer people are dying.”

He praised his administration’s response to the coronavirus, claiming that the press was trying to undermine him.

“It’s just fake news. They give you good press, and give me bad press,” Mr. Trump said, referring to Biden. “I’ll tell you, Joe, you could’ve never done the job that we did.”

Biden to Trump: “Will you shut up, man?”

(8:31 p.m.) As the president continued to talk over Biden while he tried to answer a question about the Supreme Court, an exasperated Biden had clearly had enough.

“Will you shut up, man?” the former vice president said to the current president.

But Biden declined to answer directly whether he would support packing the court, meaning adding more justices to the current bench of nine. Biden said he would not answer the question, and that the people should determine the next Supreme Court justice.

Biden calls Trump a “clown,” defends his positions on health care

(8:28 p.m.) Biden and Mr. Trump spoke over each other for several minutes as they debated Biden’s positions on health care. Biden explained that he wanted to add a public option to expand the Affordable Care Act, but Mr. Trump accused Biden of capitulating to Senator Bernie Sanders and the far left of the Democratic Party.

“The fact of the matter is, I beat Bernie Sanders,” Biden said. As Mr. Trump called Biden a “socialist,” Biden repeatedly criticized the president for not having a plan of his own for health care.

“Everybody knows he’s a liar,” Biden said about Mr. Trump, becoming visibly exasperated as the president interrupted him. “Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is talking about?”

“He has no plan for health care,” Biden said about the president. Although Mr. Trump supports repealing the ACA, his administration has not offered a detailed plan for how to replace it.

Biden: “I am the Democratic Party right now”

(8:24 p.m.) It didn’t take long after the first question for Mr. Trump and Biden to get into the first spat of the night, giving a preview of the next 90 minutes to come.

The president took issue with Biden’s stance on the Supreme Court, saying, “I’m not elected for three years, I’m elected for four years.”

“As far as the say is concerned, the people already had their say,” Biden said.

Mr. Trump also insisted Biden was “totally wrong” that 100 million Americans have preexisting conditions, in reference to the Affordable Care Act. But according to the Department of Health and Human Services, 50 to 129 million Americans have some type of preexisting health condition, and that doesn’t include elderly individuals.

From there, Mr. Trump and Biden spoke over each other on the Affordable Care Act and Mr. Trump took a shot at Biden over members of the military who died while he was vice president. The president also claimed Biden didn’t want him to “ban China, which was heavily infected” in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden insisted that he isn’t the far-left socialist that Mr. Trump is making him out to be.

“My party is me. I am the Democratic Party right now,” Biden said. “The platform of the Democratic Party is what I approved of.”

Trump on filling Supreme Court seat: “Elections have consequences”

(8:19 p.m.)The first question was about the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, and Biden’s belief that the vacancy should not be filled ahead of the election. Mr. Trump argued that he had the right to fill the seat before November, because the Republican Party had control of the Senate and the White House.

“We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee,” Mr. Trump said. He also implied that he was not opposed to the Senate confirming the nominee after the election, saying, “I have a lot of time after the election, as you know.”

Mr. Trump also addressed how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the confirmation of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court four years ago, when President Obama was in office.

“They had Merrick Garland, but the problem is, they didn’t have the election, so they were stopped,” Mr. Trump said. “So we won the election and we had the right to do it.”

However, Biden argued that the election had already begun, with millions of people already casting absentee ballots or voting early.

“The American people have a right to have a say in who the Supreme Court nominee is,” Biden said. “They’re not going to get that chance now because we’re in the middle of the election already.”

“We should wait and see what the outcome of this election is,” Biden added, saying that he was “not opposed to the justice” as a person. He raised concerns that she might rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s just not appropriate to do this before the election,” Biden said.