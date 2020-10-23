Live updates: Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(CBS) — President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet Thursday night in Nashville for their second and final debate. Ahead of the debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said each candidate’s mic will be silenced while the other is giving their two-minute opening statement at the beginning of each of the 15-minute segments.

Debate moderator Kristen Welker, a White House correspondent for NBC News, said the following topics will be discussed: Fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

Earlier Thursday, Mr. Trump went after Welker on Twitter as well as CBS News’ Lesley Stahl and “60 Minutes.” Mr. Trump called Welker “far worse” than Stahl, who he claimed had shown “bias, hatred and rudeness” in an interview with him. Mr. Trump violated an agreement with “60 Minutes” and posted his interview with Stahl on Thursday morning.

This debate was originally intended to be the third presidential debate, but Mr. Trump refused to attend the second debate scheduled for October 15 when the Commission on Presidential Debates decided to make it virtual, in response to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Biden and Trump asked to discuss foreign entanglements

8:50 p.m. — Both Biden and Mr. Trump were asked about reports of foreign entanglements, with the president claiming the family of his Democratic rival has made money off of Biden’s position of power.

“The kind of things that you’ve done and the kind of money your family has taken … it’s all through you, Joe,” Mr. Trump said.

But Biden sought to clarify claims that his son Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while he was vice president presented a conflict of interest.

“Not one single solitary thing was out of line,” the former vice president said. “Not a single thing.”

Biden noted that during the impeachment proceedings that took place at the end of 2019 and into 2020, witnesses testified “I did my job impeccably.”

The former vice president also said it’s Mr. Trump, not his own family, who has made money from China.

The president conceded he did have bank accounts in foreign countries, but said an account in China was active only from 2013 to 2015.

The New York Times reported this week that Mr. Trump maintains bank accounts in China, Britain and Ireland.

“Unlike him where he’s vice president and he does business, I then decided to run for president after that, so I closed it before I even ran for president, let alone became president. Big difference,” the president said. “He’s the vice president of the United States and his son, his brother and his other brother are getting rich. They’re like a vacuum cleaner.”

Biden says any foreign power who interferes in election “will pay a price”

8:40 p.m. — Pivoting to election security, Welker asked Biden about how he would respond to foreign interference in American elections, after intelligence officials announced on Wednesday that Russia and Iran were attempting to meddle in the election.

“Any country, no matter who it is, interfering in an American election will pay a price,” Biden said. “This election, we know that Russia has been involved, China has been involved to some degree, and now we learn that Iran has been involved. They will pay a price if I’m elected.”

Biden said that foreign powers like Russia did not want him to get elected, because they knew he would be tough on them.

“They know that I know them. And they know me,” Biden said.

Mr. Trump argued that “there has been nobody tougher on Russia than Donald Trump.” He also discussed reports that Biden had received money from foreign companies, which Biden denied.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” Biden said. He argued that he had released all of his tax returns, unlike the president. He raised reports that Mr. Trump has a bank account in China.

“Release your tax returns or don’t talk about corruption,” Biden said. Mr. Trump repeated his claim that he can’t release his tax returns because he’s under audit by the IRS. Being under audit does not prevent individuals from releasing their tax

Biden and Trump go head-to-head over mitigation measures

8:36 p.m. — Biden and Trump sparred over the proper protocols that businesses and schools need to put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with Mr. Trump arguing that the “cure cannot be worse than the problem itself, and that’s what’s happening.”

“We have to open up,” the president said. “And we understand the disease.”

Mr. Trump said measures such as installing plexiglass is costly to private businesses and is “not the answer.”

But Biden said the nation “ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.”

To continue combatting the coronavirus, Biden said the nation needs rapid testing and contact tracing, and to ensure businesses allow for social distancing and install dividers.

Biden also knocked the president for criticizing the response to the coronavirus based on whether states are controlled by Democrats or Republicans.

“I don’t view this as he does, as red states or blue states,” he said. “We’re the United States.”

Mr. Trump also addressed criticisms this week of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and said he is listening to Fauci and other public health experts in his administration.

“I think he’s a Democrat, but that’s OK,” the president said.

Fauci’s party affiliation is unknown, and he has said he has never endorsed a political candidate in his five decades in public service.

Debate kicks off with exchanges over COVID-19

8:26 p.m. — Moderator Kristen Welker asked Mr. Trump about his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 222,000 Americans. Mr. Trump did not directly outline how he planned to address the next wave of the crisis.

“We closed up the greatest economy in the world in order to fight this horrible disease that came from China. It’s a worldwide pandemic,” Mr. Trump said, arguing that the mortality rate has decreased. The federal government did not shut down the country’s economy, but states individually decided whether to impose restrictions.

“We are fighting it, and we’re fighting it hard,” Mr. Trump said. He added that a vaccine would likely be ready before the end of the year.

“We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready, it’s going to be announced within weeks, and it’s going to be delivered,” Mr. Trump said. He later added that it’s “not a guarantee” that a vaccine would be ready in a few weeks, “but it will be by the end of the year.”

“I think my timeline is going to be more accurate,” Mr. Trump said, pushing back against the government’s own health experts, who have said that a vaccine likely won’t be available to the majority of Americans until later in the year.

Mr. Trump also spoke about his own experience catching the virus, saying he “learned a lot.” The president also said that the therapies he had received while in the hospital acted as a “cure” and claimed he was now “immune” to the virus.

“We’re rounding the turn, we’re rounding the corner. It’s going away,” Mr. Trump claimed.

Biden slammed Mr. Trump’s response to the virus, saying that the president does not have a plan to address the crisis.

“Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America,” Biden said. He held up his mask, and said that widespread mask-wearing could save 100,000 lives.

Trump and Biden face off in final presidential debate

7:50 p.m. — President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will face off in a final debate, where they will make their case to voters before Election Day. Nikole Killion reports.

Biden campaign responds to Bobulinski allegations

7:43 p.m. — The Biden campaign responded to allegations from Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, that Joe Biden was aware of and involved with his son’s business dealings in China. The Trump campaign has invited Bobulinski as a guest to the debate.

In a statement, Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates said that Biden has released his tax returns, and there is no indication he received any money from these business deals.

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him,” Bates said. “What is true is that Tony Bobulinski admitted on the record to Breitbart that he is angry he was *not* able to go into business with Hunter and James Biden.”

Bates also cited reports that Mr. Trump has a Chinese bank account, and noted that the president has not released his tax returns.

“What is also true is that in contrast to Vice President Biden, Donald Trump has a secret Chinese bank account and pays more in taxes in China than he pays in federal income taxes in the United States — and that this is a desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign with no rationale for putting our country through another four years of hell,” Bates said.