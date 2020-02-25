Lawmakers debate pulling students from gender identity classes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Should parents be allowed to pull their students out of classes that teach gender identity? That is what Lawmakers in Jefferson City are debating on.

Representative Chuck Basye has introduced a bill that would let parents pull their kids out of classes discussing sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill would also require schools to tell parents if any course material involves mention of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Those who oppose the bill say it is impossible to have a full education without discussing the LGBTQ community.

Lawmakers heard from Danielle Meert, a parent who opposes the bill, who says schools need to teach about gender identity as early as possible.

“I mean, they have active shooter drills starting in kindergarten, which seems super scary to me as a parent,” Meert said. “But somehow, active shooter drills are deemed less traumatizing and less scary than learning that transgender humans and LGBTQ humans exist.”

Meert says her transgender son’s academic performance improved after coming out and receiving support from his peers at school.

State Statute already says parents have the right to pull students out of class discussing human sexuality.