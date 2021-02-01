Lawmaker pushes for guns to be allowed on public transportation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Less than 24 hours after a metro link security guard was killed while on duty in St. Louis, a lawmaker in Jefferson City spoke about the importance of allowing those using public transit to be allowed to carry a firearm if they have proper licenses.

Republican Representative Adam Schnelting, from st. Charles County, presented his bill to allow firearms on public transportation, like trains and buses, in front of the committee.

“The truth of the matter is, criminals already carry firearms on our pubic transit system,” said Schnelting. “I believe the measure is needed, in order to discourage criminal activity on our public transportation system, therefor by enhancing public safety.”

Only those who have taken the concealed carry class would be allowed to carry their firearm while riding or on the platform.

Some spoke against the measure saying it could cause more problems and keep people from using public transportation.

“Keep in mind we provide transportation for over 60 million Missourians a year, many of them will not be concealed carry permit holders nor may they feel comfortable knowing certain passengers have those concealed carry permit are now packing a weapon on the bus or train,” said Mike Winter, with the Missouri Public Transit Commission.

Lawmakers have been trying to get this bill across the finish line for years.