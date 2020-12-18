Joe Biden claims ‘foul play’ in Hunter tax investigation but says he’s ‘not concerned’

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

(FOX) — President-elect Joe Biden defended his son Hunter Biden amid an ongoing investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert that is scheduled to air on Thursday night, the president-elect sat alongside Dr. Jill Biden and expressed “confidence” in his son.

“I think it’s kind of foul play, but look, it is what it is and he’s a grown man, he is the smartest man I know – I mean from a pure intellectual capacity – and as long as he’s good, we’re good,” Joe Biden said.

The Biden transition team clarified that the president-elect was not referring to the investigation as “foul play,” but rather to Republicans who have used Hunter Biden’s business dealings to go after him personally for months.

When Colbert asked how he would handle attacks from Republicans, Biden said he would be willing to work with critics because it’s what’s best for the country.

The Delaware U.S. Attorney is investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes – a probe that has been ongoing since 2018 but was only recently publicly disclosed.

Hunter Biden has a complex network of international business dealings.

His involvement with Ukranian energy company Burisma in 2014 has come under intense scrutiny, and was a repeated target of President Trump during his campaign for the 2020 presidency.

The younger Biden was paid $50,000 per month to serve on the board of Burisma, sparking concerns about the perceptions of a conflict of interest given the fact that his father was involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

Hunter Biden also has connections to Chinese and Russian nationals that have raised eyebrows.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told Fox News on Thursday that he believed Joe Biden would not interfere in the Hunter Biden investigation when he assumes the White House in January, because he “believes in the rule of law.”