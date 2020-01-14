Jefferson City session: Seclusion rooms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A form of school discipline known as seclusion and restraint will be debated in Jefferson City this legislative session.

Lawmakers from opposite political parties joined forces on how Missouri school children are disciplined.

The lawmakers say school districts in Missouri do not have enough guidance when it comes to using certain forms of discipline.

These lawmakers were joined by families wanting the state to set clearer rules for how school districts use what are known as seclusion rooms.

They showed photos from some Missouri schools and one parent said her son was hospitalized after he was restrained in a room.

“These rooms didn’t have vents in them, water or anything, just fresh wood,” said Shawan Daniels, a mother.

Republican Dottie Bailey joined Democrat Ian Mackey in calling for the passage of legislation they have both introduced.

“We don’t want to ban them because there are times when you have a kiddo who might put himself in danger or others so, so this is not a ban we definitely want to safeguarded and put some guard rails up if you will,” said state Representative Dottie Bailey (R-Eureaka)

There will be debate over how much the state should be involved in telling local districts what to do. The parents who joined lawmakers believe if the legislation is passed, children stand a better chance of having a positive outcome.