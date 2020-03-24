ICYMI: President Trump addresses the nation with updates on COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. — When the president stood up at the podium, he commented that there were fewer people than usual. ” This is beginning to be more and more social distancing and that’s fine,” President Trump said.

The president was positive about the pandemic. “I want Americans to know that we will get through this challenge. The hardship will end, it will end soon,” said President Trump.

President Trump says Americans need to stay focused on victory during this trial.

