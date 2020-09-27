Hawley asks Democrats to not attack Judge Barrett’s religion in letter to Chuck Schumer

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-MO), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was an FBI counterintelligence investigation relating to contacts between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KTVI)- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has sent a letter asking all Democrats to ignore the urge to attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the basis of her strong Christian faith.

Hawley sent the letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“There is a long history of anti-Catholic hatred by some in this country, and a growing tide of anti-religious animus on the Left now, and I hope you and your colleagues will not play any further part in it,” Hawley said. “These attacks and insinuations remain disgusting. Religious bigotry has no place in the United States Senate. I ask that you and all your colleagues reject your past acts of intolerance, and commit to considering Judge Barrett’s nomination on the merits of her qualifications, not by slandering her faith—and the faith of millions of Americans.”

Hawley specifically cites an instance of a “personal attack” regarding Barrett’s faith during her nomination hearing for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

He said Senator Dianne Feinstein “told Judge Barrett in her previous hearings that “the dogma lives loudly within you,” a clear and condescending disparagement of Judge Barrett’s Catholicism. Senator Feinstein was not alone. Senator Durbin also interrogated Judge Barrett’s religious beliefs and asked whether she was an “orthodox Catholic.” And Senator Hirono suggested that Judge Barrett would not simply be a federal judge, but a “Catholic judge,” who might not be able to follow the law.”

Hawley was in attendance at the rose garden announcement Saturday afternoon.