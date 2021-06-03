Hartzler announcement next week on potential U.S. Senate bid

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a western Missouri Republican and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, may be on the verge of joining the growing field of candidates for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Hartzler said Thursday she’ll make an announcement June 10 at Frontier Justice, a firearms store and shooting range in suburban Kansas City.

The seat is crucial in the battle for Senate control. Other Republican candidates, also ardent Trump-backers, include former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey.

Five lesser-known Democrats also are running, but would face uphill battles in heavily-Republican Missouri.

