Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

(CBS News)-- Attorney General William Barr announced Friday that the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, who had investigated some of President Trump's associates, will be stepping down. But Geoffrey Berman said in a statement late Friday that "I have not resigned" and that he learned that he was "stepping down" via a press release.

"I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York," Berman said. "I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption. I cherish every day that I work with the men and women of this Office to pursue justice without fear or favor – and intend to ensure that this Office's important cases continue unimpeded."