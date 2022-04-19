ST. LOUIS — Over the next six days, we will hear from the leading Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

We are airing these interviews in alphabetical order, so we start with Eric Greitens. The former Missouri governor resigned in 2018 over accusations of blackmail, bondage, and sexual assault.

He’s attempting a political comeback in 2022 but faces new allegations from his ex-wife. Greitens says he will win the Republican primary and be Missouri’s next senator.

He believes he’s beset on all sides from Black Lives Matter protesters, to Antifa, the Satanic Temple, members of his own party, and the news media. Greitens says he wants voters to look into their hearts and help him take back the Republican Party and local school boards as well.