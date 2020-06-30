Governor Parson signs Missouri’s budget for 2021 fiscal year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the budget for the next fiscal year for the state, but the impact of COVID-19 caused the governor to veto nearly $11 million worth of restrictions on other items.

The total state budget is around $35.3 billion and $10 billion in general revenue.

“Every year, the General Assembly is committed to protecting Missouri taxpayers’ hard-earned money with a fiscally responsible budget,” Governor Parson said. “Although this legislative session looked very different due to COVID-19, we appreciate the General Assembly for pushing through these difficult circumstances and creating the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.”

However, COVID-19 is causing the state to go through revenue declines. These impacts of COVID-19 made the governor veto 17 items and announce over $448 million in budget withholds.

“COVID-19 is unlike anything we have ever experienced before,” Governor Parson said. “As difficult as these decisions are, we are experiencing an unprecedented economic downturn, which means we have to make unprecedented adjustments in our budget.”

Though the governor did not announce which programs or agencies would be restricted, K-12 education and higher education will get the same funding as they did last year.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says the state received $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“While it might not feel like it right now, Missouri is actually in a much stronger position than many other states across the country,” said Fitzpatrick.

Governor Parson says the state is in a much better standing then what he expected.

“In the middle of May and the first part of June, we thought this would be worse,” said Governor Parson.

Watch the full press conference below: