Governor Parson signs bill for safe drinking water in Missouri schools

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Mike Parson signed a bill to provide protections for safe drinking water in Missouri’s schools.

House Bill 2120 will let Missouri schools submit a water test to check for lead content in a laboratory approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Senator Gina Walsh says this bill is in response to a review showing numerous schools with elevated lead levels in their water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will give a grant of $719,000 to assist with lead water testing.

