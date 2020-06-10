Governor Mike Parson says “there’s a lot of other actions to be taken before you ever use force”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson is addressing civil unrest around the state in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The Governor said that blaming all law enforcement is not the answer and said he will continue to meet with groups and community leaders to address concerns highlighted by protesters. Governor Parson also said the use of force should be a resort.

“Use of force should always be the minimum until you have to use it; there’s a lot of other actions to be taken before you ever use force,” said Governor Parson. “And that’s the training law-enforcement officers go through. I think if there’s something in there that needs adjustment on it, we need to change the way we’re doing business.”

On the COVID-19 front, governor parson says his administration will be announcing new information on the second phase of the state’s road to recovery plan on June 11.