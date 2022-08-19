JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference at the state capitol Monday to announce details about the upcoming special session.

The special session will cover an extension of the agricultural tax credits and permanent income tax relief, according to a press release sent out by the governor’s office. The press conference will reveal details about the session.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at the governor’s office at the Missouri State Capitol. The press conference will be live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook page.