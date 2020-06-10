Former Governor Eric Greitens running for office in 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOV4) — Former Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens, has filed paperwork to run for office once again in the 2024 campaign.

According to the filing, Greitens hasn’t confirmed what he will be running for in the election, but he will be running as a Republican.

KMOV4 says the paperwork was filed with the Ethics Committee on June 9.

