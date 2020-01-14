Expectations for Gov. Parson’s State of the State Address

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address inside the Missouri Capitol tomorrow.

We are already getting some insight into what the governor’s speech will include.

The governor’s speech is expected to be viewed in many different ways depending on which political party you support.

We expect the governor to talk about the number of Missourians who have enrolled in job training programs since he became governor. Workforce development has been a priority for Gov. Parson.

We expect him to talk about transportation funding and ways to fight crime.

Democrats here in Jefferson City will tell you they believe Missourians want to expand Medicaid, so they would encourage the governor to join them in that effort. We spoke with two lawmakers — a Republican and a Democrat — who have very different views about the State of the State in Missouri.

“Every economic indicator is in a fantastic position,” State Senator Caleb Rowden said. “Second in the country in apprenticeships, seventh in the nation in small business growth, Wage growth is up obviously unemployment is basically nonexistent as it relates to the full employment numbers so you know as far as the budget goes, as far as what we should be feeling the tangible impact we can have on Missourians I think we are in a really good spot and hopefully we can continue that.”

“We are not taking care of the developmental disability community,” State Representative Deb Lavender. “We have a waitlist for the first time in years. We are people who need care form institutions don’t have that access so those are tremendous priorities in the healthcare arena. Certainly common-sense gun measures are a priority for us from the cities where we are setting records with gun violence to the amount of suicides that are performed with guns on a very regular basis.”

Both parties say they are eager to hear the governor’s budget priorities.