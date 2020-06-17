Executive order signed by president to put higher standards on police

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump signed an executive order meant to incentivize higher policing standards on June 16.

The order encourages police departments to collect and track excessive force complaints.It has incentives for police to update their training certifications, and it employs mental health professionals to work with police to respond to some incidents.

The president also met privately with african-american families impacted by police brutality or racially motivated civilian violence, including the family of Ahmaud Arbery who was gunned down while jogging in Georgia.

“He was very compassionate,” said Wanda Cooper, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery. “He did assure each family member that we- we would and should expect change.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bashed the president’s executive order in a statement, saying it “falls sadly and seriously short of what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality.”