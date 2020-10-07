Drury University professor responds to stimulus check pause

President Trump said in a tweet another stimulus check could not happen until after the November elections.

In the president’s tweet, he instructed his “representatives” to “stop negotiating” with Democrats for a new stimulus package “until after the election.”

President Trump also said in a statement that he plans to pass a major stimulus bill if he is re-elected.

Dr. Ponder at Drury University says this announcement is surprising as President Trump has historically always put the economy as one of his top priorities.

“There are things certainly that presidents have said ‘we’ll take this up after the election,’ said Ponder. “But I don’t recall anything where the economy is in a bad state, where they said ‘we’d do this after the election and I’m re-elected.'”

Missouri’s Senator Roy Blunt says he’s disappointed an agreement couldn’t be made but blames the Democrats for what he says were unreasonable expectations.

“The Democrats in the house just simply didn’t want to negotiate on just the COVID issues,” said Blunt. “It’s one thing to borrow money to try to stabilize family businesses, families who are challenged. It’s another thing to borrow money to give it to another government.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to the president’s tweet, saying that he “showed his true colors.”

President Trump tweeted again Tuesday, Oct. 6, saying he would sign a bill right now if it was a stand-alone bill for another stimulus check to be sent out immediately to the American people.