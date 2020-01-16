Details on the State of the State Address

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson talked about four big topics in his State of the State Address today:

Stronger communities

Workforce and education

Infrastructure

Government reform

Gov. Parson spoke about solutions to help combat violent crime in Missouri such as providing greater protection for victims and witnesses.

He stressed the importance of early childhood education and aimed to create a better early learning system.

He called for key investments in the state’s infrastructure including 50 million for the Transportation Cost Share Program.

The governor announced as well the positive changes that’s happening in Missouri.

“The most important and impactful time of a child’s development is the early years of his or her life,” Gov. Parson said. “Missouri recently received at 33.5 million dollar pre-school development grant, aimed at creating a more effective, high-quality, early learning system. By working together, we have come up with a solution to help combat violent crime, such as providing greater protection for victims and witnesses, providing more mental health resources and services, and finally, strengthening our laws to target violent criminals.”

Democrats say the governor did not support expanding Medicaid and healthcare should be more of a priority.

“The thought that the other side and the governor continues to celebrate where our state is right now when we have things like 100,000 kids who lost healthcare, 200,000 people who currently do not have healthcare coverage,” said Representative Crystal Quade (D-Missouri) “We continue to say things are great, but they’re not. when you look at the state around us, their growth is much better than ours.”