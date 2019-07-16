Dem trying to unseat Michigan’s Amash raised $100K in 1 week

FILE – In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., listens to debate as the House Oversight and Reform Committee considers whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents related to the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Amash, the only Republican in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said Thursday, July 3 he is leaving the GOP because he has become disenchanted with partisan politics and “frightened by what I see from it.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File )

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Democrat running to replace Michigan Rep. Justin Amash said Tuesday she raised $100,000 in the first week since announcing her campaign for what’s become a crowded — and newly competitive — three-way race.

Attorney Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids joined the race last week, days after Amash said he was leaving the Republican Party and would seek reelection as an independent.

Amash had been the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Several Republicans, angered by his criticism of Trump, have launched campaigns to defeat him in the GOP primary.

Amash reported Monday that he had raised about $177,000 from April to June. His campaign didn’t respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Republican state Rep. Jim Lower raised about $184,000 between his mid-May launch and June 30. That’s the largest amount of the four GOP candidates seeking the seat.

Four other Democrats also are running, including attorney Nick Colvin, who reported raising about $118,000 between his mid-June campaign launch and the end of June.

Democrats say having a three-way race makes the western Michigan district a top opportunity for the party to gain a House seat in 2020. The district has been represented by a Republican for more than two decades.

Scholten, an immigration lawyer who worked in the Justice Department under President Barack Obama, said 61% of the money she raised came from Michigan residents. She said she was “humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of support.”