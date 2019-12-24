Breaking News
Controversy over Christian magazine calling for removal of President Trump

Politics

U.S. — Faith leaders are slamming ‘Christianity Today’ for its op-ed last week that called for the removal of President Donald Trump.

The ‘Christian Post’ reports that nearly 200 people, including former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, signed a letter condemning the editorial that called Trump a “grossly immoral character.”

The president of the magazine said he hopes the op-ed will encourage more conversation among Americans.

“Christianity Today” says it has seen a boost in readership since the op-ed was published.

