Complaint filed on Missouri representative from Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A state representative from Branson is facing criticism for his use for the term “China virus” during a House floor discussion on Tuesday, March 9

One Kansas City representative filed a complaint against Representative Brian Seitz who declined to do an interview on the subject.

China virus was a phrase used regularly by President Trump to describe the COVID-19 virus and has long been criticized as offensive to those of Asian descent.

The phrase below was used by Seitz during a discussion over state revenues and a bill that would allow the state to collect sales taxes from online retailers without a physical presence in Missouri.

“While the zombie apocalypse has seen a shortage of revenue for the state, I remind the body that the Chinese virus has not shut down one business.”

Seitz added that government has shut down businesses and created this shortfall.

Though Seitz did not want to comment, he did offer a quote saying “this is just another attempt by the cancel culture to silence conservative voices.” He added that he was just refering to the point of origin for the virus.

Kansas City Democratic Representative Emily Weber, born in South Korea, said she filed the complaint because the term “denigrates, stigmatizes and dehumanizes people who look like me.”