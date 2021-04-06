Changes to Missouri election laws in discussion, Democrats speak out

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Democrats in Missouri are speaking out about legislation moving through the statehouse that changes election laws in the state.

During a press conference, house minority leadership and the Black Caucus said the changes Republicans want to make to election laws in Missouri will make it harder to vote.

“The main argument by Republicans is our constitution and the initiative petition process are too easy, which reveals that they believe it should be harder for the public to access our laws and the constitution,” said Representative Ashley Bland-Manlove (D-Kansas City).

Some of those changes include requiring photo IDs to vote and a $500 fee for any group that files a petition.

“One of the more disturbing trends among Republicans this session has been their eagerness to enact legislation that will disproportionately harm black Missourians and other minorities,” said House minority leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield).

Democrats say they support House resolution one in Congress, which allows early voting, making election day a holiday and prohibits requiring a photo ID.

Both Missouri House and Senate leadership have stated they support changes to the state’s voting laws.